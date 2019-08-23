Comparing of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.85 N/A -0.61 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 75.12 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Risk & Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.14 beta which is 114.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 67.42% and an $7.4 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $23.6, which is potential 80.84% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.