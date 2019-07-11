Comparing of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.72 N/A -0.61 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s upside potential is 80.49% at a $7.4 consensus price target. Meanwhile, DBV Technologies S.A.’s consensus price target is $17.25, while its potential upside is 61.67%. Based on the results shown earlier, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is looking more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.3% and 46.27%. Insiders owned 4% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11% DBV Technologies S.A. -0.85% 2.99% 32.06% -51.51% -61.39% 45.02%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. was less bullish than DBV Technologies S.A.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats DBV Technologies S.A. on 5 of the 9 factors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.