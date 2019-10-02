Comparing of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Both BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 4 -0.67 69.13M -0.61 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 3.92M -2.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 1,544,459,338.70% -118.3% -34.9% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 89,840,258.52% -78.2% -67.1%

Risk and Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.46. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.3. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has weaker performance than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.