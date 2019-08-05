Comparing of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 13.88 N/A -1.00 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 58.39 N/A -0.08 0.00

Demonstrates BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and has 15 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.75, with potential upside of 384.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.7% and 36.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.