Comparing of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

Both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 29.53 N/A -1.00 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 7 245.58 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Volatility & Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.02 beta. From a competition point of view, Neuralstem Inc. has a 1.94 beta which is 94.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Neuralstem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Neuralstem Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 354.55% and an $14 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Neuralstem Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.