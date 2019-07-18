Comparing of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 16.92 N/A -1.00 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The average target price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.75, with potential upside of 297.40%. On the other hand, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 94.84% and its average target price is $17.75. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.5% and 62.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.86% weaker performance while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 3.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.