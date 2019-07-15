Comparing of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Its Rivals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.30% -71.70% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.69 2.84

With consensus target price of $13.75, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 283.01%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%. Based on the data shown earlier the analysts’ belief is that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.86% weaker performance while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility and Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.63. In other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals beat BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.