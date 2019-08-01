Comparing of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

Both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 15.50 N/A -1.00 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 115.21 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

Risk & Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.63 and it happens to be 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BioPharmX Corporation on the other hand, has -0.04 beta which makes it 104.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioPharmX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 333.75% and an $13.75 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.5% and 18.9%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than BioPharmX Corporation

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.