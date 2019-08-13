Comparing of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Since BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 27.13 N/A -1.00 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 385.87% at a $13.75 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $14, which is potential 401.79% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd appears more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.