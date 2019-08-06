Comparing of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)

This is a contrast between Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6 1.56 N/A -0.28 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

In table 1 we can see Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival KBL Merger Corp. IV is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors. About 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -40.12% weaker performance while KBL Merger Corp. IV has 4.01% stronger performance.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.