Comparing of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU)

We are comparing Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|5
|1.56
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 27.84% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-2.74%
|13.77%
|33.4%
|-40%
|0%
|-40.12%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.47%
|-0.68%
|2.73%
|0%
|0%
|2.49%
For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend while Greenland Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.
