Comparing of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU)

We are comparing Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 5 1.56 N/A -0.28 0.00 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 27.84% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49%

For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend while Greenland Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.