Comparing of Biocept Inc. (BIOC) and RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Both Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) and RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept Inc. 1 5.27 N/A -7.15 0.00 RadNet Inc. 14 0.66 N/A 0.73 20.15

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Biocept Inc. and RadNet Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept Inc. 0.00% -348.7% -186% RadNet Inc. 0.00% 32.2% 3.2%

Risk & Volatility

Biocept Inc.’s current beta is 1.92 and it happens to be 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. RadNet Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biocept Inc. Its rival RadNet Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Biocept Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than RadNet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Biocept Inc. and RadNet Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 RadNet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Biocept Inc. has a 240.91% upside potential and an average price target of $3.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Biocept Inc. and RadNet Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.6% and 64.3%. 0.23% are Biocept Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of RadNet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biocept Inc. -2.88% -6.48% 7.45% -46.27% -78.09% 17.43% RadNet Inc. -0.07% 4.47% 20.84% 10.59% 9.93% 44.84%

For the past year Biocept Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than RadNet Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors RadNet Inc. beats Biocept Inc.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. It owns and/or operates 305 outpatient imaging centers located in California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.