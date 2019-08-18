Comparing of Biocept Inc. (BIOC) and Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Since Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) and Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept Inc. 1 5.50 N/A -7.15 0.00 Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 12.48 N/A -0.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Biocept Inc. and Organovo Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept Inc. 0.00% -348.7% -186% Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70% -63.4%

Risk and Volatility

Biocept Inc. is 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.92. Organovo Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.86 beta which makes it 86.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Biocept Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Organovo Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.3 while its Quick Ratio is 10.2. Organovo Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Biocept Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Biocept Inc. and Organovo Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Organovo Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Biocept Inc.’s upside potential is 226.98% at a $3 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.6% of Biocept Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.5% of Organovo Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.23% of Biocept Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Organovo Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biocept Inc. -2.88% -6.48% 7.45% -46.27% -78.09% 17.43% Organovo Holdings Inc. -7.41% -16.45% -59.08% -59.48% -64.68% -56.82%

For the past year Biocept Inc. has 17.43% stronger performance while Organovo Holdings Inc. has -56.82% weaker performance.

Summary

Organovo Holdings Inc. beats Biocept Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.