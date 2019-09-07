Comparing of Biocept Inc. (BIOC) and ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR)

As Medical Laboratories & Research businesses, Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) and ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept Inc. 1 5.25 N/A -7.15 0.00 ICON Public Limited Company 144 3.11 N/A 6.48 24.12

In table 1 we can see Biocept Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept Inc. 0.00% -348.7% -186% ICON Public Limited Company 0.00% 25.2% 14.1%

Risk and Volatility

Biocept Inc. is 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.92 beta. ICON Public Limited Company on the other hand, has 0.59 beta which makes it 41.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Biocept Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ICON Public Limited Company 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 242.94% for Biocept Inc. with average price target of $3. Meanwhile, ICON Public Limited Company’s average price target is $163.5, while its potential upside is 5.11%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Biocept Inc. is looking more favorable than ICON Public Limited Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Biocept Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.6% and 96%. Insiders owned 0.23% of Biocept Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4% of ICON Public Limited Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biocept Inc. -2.88% -6.48% 7.45% -46.27% -78.09% 17.43% ICON Public Limited Company -0.16% 1.46% 16.14% 12.52% 13.42% 20.87%

For the past year Biocept Inc. has weaker performance than ICON Public Limited Company

Summary

ICON Public Limited Company beats Biocept Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. The companyÂ’s clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for US government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. ICON Public Limited Company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.