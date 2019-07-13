Comparing of Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

As Biotechnology companies, Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 191 11.40 N/A 3.10 63.51 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bio-Techne Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Bio-Techne Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6%

Volatility and Risk

Bio-Techne Corporation is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.24 beta. Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand, has 2.56 beta which makes it 156.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Zosano Pharma Corporation which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Bio-Techne Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Bio-Techne Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Bio-Techne Corporation’s upside potential is 8.29% at a $226.67 average target price. Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 145.40% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Zosano Pharma Corporation looks more robust than Bio-Techne Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bio-Techne Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95% and 38% respectively. Insiders held 0.38% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares. Competitively, 1.7% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9% Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has weaker performance than Zosano Pharma Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.