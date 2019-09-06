Comparing of Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 9.98 N/A 3.10 67.86 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bio-Techne Corporation and NuCana plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Bio-Techne Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, NuCana plc’s Current Ratio is 15 and has 15 Quick Ratio. NuCana plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Bio-Techne Corporation and NuCana plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 43.48% for Bio-Techne Corporation with consensus price target of $270. Competitively the consensus price target of NuCana plc is $20, which is potential 89.75% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that NuCana plc seems more appealing than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares and 38.7% of NuCana plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 15.36% are NuCana plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has 45.21% stronger performance while NuCana plc has -40.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats NuCana plc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.