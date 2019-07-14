Comparing of Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

We are contrasting Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 191 11.28 N/A 3.10 63.51 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 22.91 N/A -5.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Bio-Techne Corporation and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Volatility and Risk

Bio-Techne Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.24 beta. From a competition point of view, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.32 beta which is 132.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Bio-Techne Corporation and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Bio-Techne Corporation has a 19.44% upside potential and an average target price of $250. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75 consensus target price and a 65.93% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Bio-Techne Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares and 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.38% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation was more bullish than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.