Comparing of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO-B) and Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) and Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 287 4.06 N/A 12.10 24.34 Heska Corporation 84 4.97 N/A 0.55 145.49

In table 1 we can see Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Heska Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Heska Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Heska Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Heska Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 3%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Heska Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heska Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Heska Corporation’s average target price is $96.67, while its potential upside is 21.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.2% of Heska Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Heska Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -1.8% 17.29% 12.55% 83.68% 145.99% 28.04% Heska Corporation -1.96% 5.47% -18.87% -22.3% -15.26% -7.06%

For the past year Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. had bullish trend while Heska Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Heska Corporation beats Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps. This segment also provides veterinary imaging instruments and services, such as digital radiography solutions and ultrasound systems, as well as sells mobile digital radiography products; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; TRI-HEART Plus Chewable Tablets for the preventive treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels. The Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment offers bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and independent third-party distributors, as well as trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.