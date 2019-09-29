Comparing of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 334 2.27 21.28M 17.13 18.38 Neuronetics Inc. 10 0.00 11.77M -1.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Neuronetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 6,366,682.62% 12.5% 9% Neuronetics Inc. 115,166,340.51% 0% -27.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Neuronetics Inc. is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Neuronetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Neuronetics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neuronetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has a 10.78% upside potential and an average target price of $370.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Neuronetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79% and 93.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2% are Neuronetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -2.65% -0.13% 6% 28.54% 3.54% 35.6% Neuronetics Inc. 4.2% -4.8% -30.35% -29.28% -53.37% -38.45%

For the past year Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. had bullish trend while Neuronetics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats Neuronetics Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components for life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets. The company operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. Its products include reagents, instruments, and software which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) test market. This segment sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. It operates in Europe, Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.