Comparing of Bilibili Inc. (BILI) and Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Since Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) and Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Limelight Networks Inc. 3 1.48 N/A -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates Bilibili Inc. and Limelight Networks Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) and Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.6% Limelight Networks Inc. 0.00% -13.1% -10.7%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Bilibili Inc. and Limelight Networks Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Limelight Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bilibili Inc. has a 34.69% upside potential and an average target price of $19.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.8% of Bilibili Inc. shares and 71.2% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares. Bilibili Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.12%. Competitively, Limelight Networks Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bilibili Inc. -4.11% -8.07% -15.03% -14.7% 30.72% 3.84% Limelight Networks Inc. 15.81% -3.9% -11.44% -9.67% -38.55% 15.81%

For the past year Bilibili Inc. was less bullish than Limelight Networks Inc.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud-based content security services. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. The company serves traditional and emerging media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.