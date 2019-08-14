Comparing of Bilibili Inc. (BILI) and Its Competitors

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is a company in the Internet Information Providers industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bilibili Inc. has 27.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its rivals. 6.12% of Bilibili Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Bilibili Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili Inc. 0.00% -11.60% -7.60% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Bilibili Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili Inc. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Bilibili Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.62 2.78 2.74

$21.67 is the average target price of Bilibili Inc., with a potential upside of 57.83%. The potential upside of the peers is 65.94%. The analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Bilibili Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bilibili Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bilibili Inc. -4.11% -8.07% -15.03% -14.7% 30.72% 3.84% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Bilibili Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Summary

Bilibili Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 3 factors Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.