Comparing of Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH-A) and Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

As Restaurants businesses, Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) and Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari Holdings Inc. 598 0.39 N/A 89.51 5.11 Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 11 0.81 N/A 0.44 27.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Biglari Holdings Inc. and Del Taco Restaurants Inc. Del Taco Restaurants Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Biglari Holdings Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Biglari Holdings Inc. is presently more affordable than Del Taco Restaurants Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) and Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 2.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Biglari Holdings Inc. and Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Del Taco Restaurants Inc. has an average target price of $14, with potential upside of 24.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Biglari Holdings Inc. and Del Taco Restaurants Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 84% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.2% of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biglari Holdings Inc. -7.77% -13.86% -37.99% -25.08% -53.07% -22.24% Del Taco Restaurants Inc. -2.02% -3.89% 15.98% 14.88% -5.46% 21.32%

For the past year Biglari Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Del Taco Restaurants Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. beats Biglari Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of July 27, 2017, it operated 550 restaurants in 15 states. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.