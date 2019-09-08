Comparing of Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH-A) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Both Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) are Restaurants companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari Holdings Inc. 601 0.38 N/A 89.51 5.11 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 23 0.99 N/A 0.33 72.77

Table 1 demonstrates Biglari Holdings Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Biglari Holdings Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Biglari Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Chuy’s Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Biglari Holdings Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Meanwhile, Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential downside is -15.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biglari Holdings Inc. -7.77% -13.86% -37.99% -25.08% -53.07% -22.24% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 1.07% 5.86% 18.25% 6.68% -26.32% 33.31%

For the past year Biglari Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Chuy’s Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. beats Biglari Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.