Comparing of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Both Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 11.87 N/A -1.46 0.00 Personalis Inc. 21 11.56 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Bicycle Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Personalis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, with potential upside of 175.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares. Insiders held 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Personalis Inc.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Personalis Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.