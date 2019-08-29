Comparing of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.36 N/A -1.46 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and OncoCyte Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc. Its rival OncoCyte Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. OncoCyte Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Bicycle Therapeutics plc and OncoCyte Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 155.75% upside potential and an average price target of $18.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.