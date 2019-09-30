Comparing of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

As Biotechnology companies, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 58.51M -1.37 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 21,662,763.47% 0% 0% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,637,550,512.90% -336.6% -122.8%

Liquidity

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $18.67, and a 66.70% upside potential. Meanwhile, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $4, while its potential upside is 122.22%. Based on the results delivered earlier, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics plc, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 62%. 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger decline than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 10 factors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.