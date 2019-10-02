Comparing of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

As Biotechnology companies, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|9
|0.00
|1.85M
|-1.46
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|9.12M
|-0.92
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|21,215,596.33%
|0%
|0%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|346,280,897.60%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Bicycle Therapeutics plc and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $18.67, and a 73.19% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 21.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.
