Comparing of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

As Biotechnology companies, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.12M -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 21,215,596.33% 0% 0% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 346,280,897.60% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Bicycle Therapeutics plc and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $18.67, and a 73.19% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 21.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.