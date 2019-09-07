Comparing of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

This is a contrast between Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 11.48 N/A -1.46 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.20 N/A -5.34 0.00

Demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Dermira Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Dermira Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Bicycle Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Dermira Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

$18.67 is Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 175.37%. Dermira Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.71 average price target and a 126.24% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Bicycle Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Dermira Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares. Insiders owned 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Dermira Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.