Comparing of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

This is a contrast between Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.68 N/A -1.46 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price is $18.67, while its potential upside is 170.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bicycle Therapeutics plc and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 17.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc was less bearish than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.