Comparing of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Both Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 2 0.00 39.39M -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Chimerix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 20,555,555.56% 0% 0% Chimerix Inc. 1,760,604,299.83% -37.3% -35.1%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc. Its rival Chimerix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Chimerix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Chimerix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $18.67, and a 73.19% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 76.5% respectively. About 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Chimerix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.