Comparing of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 19.72 N/A -1.46 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 11.83 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bicycle Therapeutics plc and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival 22nd Century Group Inc. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and 22nd Century Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 60.26% for Bicycle Therapeutics plc with consensus target price of $18.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bicycle Therapeutics plc and 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 35% respectively. About 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller decline than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats 22nd Century Group Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.