Comparing of BHP Group (BBL) and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Since BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group 47 2.44 N/A 3.50 13.64 Vale S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 0.73 17.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BHP Group and Vale S.A. Vale S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than BHP Group. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. BHP Group is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Vale S.A., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BHP Group and Vale S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Vale S.A. 0.00% 8.6% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

BHP Group’s current beta is 0.93 and it happens to be 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vale S.A.’s 1.07 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BHP Group’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Vale S.A. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. BHP Group is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vale S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

BHP Group and Vale S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 0 0 0 0.00 Vale S.A. 0 3 2 2.40

Meanwhile, Vale S.A.’s consensus target price is $13.98, while its potential upside is 23.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BHP Group and Vale S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 4.6% and 20.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of BHP Group’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 38.5% of Vale S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BHP Group -2.41% -7.08% 3.2% 7.43% 10.27% 19.58% Vale S.A. -3.2% -6.75% 4.93% 3.18% -8.73% -1.52%

For the past year BHP Group has 19.58% stronger performance while Vale S.A. has -1.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors BHP Group beats Vale S.A.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.