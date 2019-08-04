Comparing of BHP Group (BBL) and Its Rivals

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of BHP Group’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.39% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BHP Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has BHP Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group 0.00% 4.60% 2.30% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing BHP Group and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group N/A 47 13.64 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

BHP Group has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for BHP Group and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.36 1.77 2.52

The potential upside of the peers is 69.45%. Given BHP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BHP Group is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BHP Group and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BHP Group -2.41% -7.08% 3.2% 7.43% 10.27% 19.58% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year BHP Group was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

BHP Group has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, BHP Group’s peers Current Ratio is 2.27 and has 1.81 Quick Ratio. BHP Group has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BHP Group’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

BHP Group has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BHP Group’s competitors are 40.52% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Dividends

BHP Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BHP Group’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors BHP Group.