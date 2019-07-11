Comparing of BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF) and Its Rivals

BG Staffing Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) is a company in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of BG Staffing Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.65% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand BG Staffing Inc. has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.38% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has BG Staffing Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Staffing Inc. 0.00% 27.70% 16.90% Industry Average 6.28% 46.48% 8.83%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares BG Staffing Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BG Staffing Inc. N/A 22 11.56 Industry Average 124.57M 1.99B 20.47

BG Staffing Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for BG Staffing Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Staffing Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.17 1.10 2.65

The competitors have a potential upside of 64.48%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BG Staffing Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BG Staffing Inc. -6.86% -7.07% -24.11% -20.12% -1.11% -0.77% Industry Average 3.20% 9.36% 12.74% 29.67% 45.07% 31.66%

For the past year BG Staffing Inc. had bearish trend while BG Staffing Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

BG Staffing Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, BG Staffing Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.83 and has 1.83 Quick Ratio. BG Staffing Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BG Staffing Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

BG Staffing Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.67. Competitively, BG Staffing Inc.’s competitors are 38.43% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Dividends

BG Staffing Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors BG Staffing Inc.’s rivals beat BG Staffing Inc.

BG Staffing, Inc. provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the multifamily housing industry. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary workers with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other information technology (IT) staffing skills for IT customer projects, as well as offers finance, accounting, and related support personnel. The Commercial segment offers temporary workers for various skilled and unskilled positions primarily to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center customers. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.