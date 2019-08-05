Comparing of BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF) and Its Competitors

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services company, BG Staffing Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.4% of BG Staffing Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.82% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand BG Staffing Inc. has 12.78% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 10.53% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has BG Staffing Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Staffing Inc. 0.00% 27.70% 16.90% Industry Average 5.14% 71.13% 8.80%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting BG Staffing Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BG Staffing Inc. N/A 21 9.54 Industry Average 105.17M 2.04B 22.45

BG Staffing Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio BG Staffing Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for BG Staffing Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Staffing Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.17 2.71

As a group, Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies have a potential upside of 57.69%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BG Staffing Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BG Staffing Inc. -10.69% -9.33% -27.9% -32.11% -37.26% -19.52% Industry Average 5.83% 8.66% 18.26% 28.34% 44.47% 35.21%

For the past year BG Staffing Inc. had bearish trend while BG Staffing Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BG Staffing Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, BG Staffing Inc.’s competitors have 1.79 and 1.79 for Current and Quick Ratio. BG Staffing Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BG Staffing Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

BG Staffing Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, BG Staffing Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.32 which is 31.55% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

BG Staffing Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BG Staffing Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

BG Staffing, Inc. provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the multifamily housing industry. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary workers with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other information technology (IT) staffing skills for IT customer projects, as well as offers finance, accounting, and related support personnel. The Commercial segment offers temporary workers for various skilled and unskilled positions primarily to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center customers. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.