Comparing of B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) and Its Competitors

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) is a company in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of B&G Foods Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.78% of all Processed & Packaged Goods’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of B&G Foods Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.42% of all Processed & Packaged Goods companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has B&G Foods Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&G Foods Inc. 0.00% 19.60% 5.20% Industry Average 16.77% 32.28% 7.81%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting B&G Foods Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio B&G Foods Inc. N/A 24 8.93 Industry Average 269.99M 1.61B 21.32

B&G Foods Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio B&G Foods Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for B&G Foods Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B&G Foods Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Industry Average 1.33 2.38 2.00 2.67

B&G Foods Inc. currently has an average price target of $25, suggesting a potential upside of 37.97%. As a group, Processed & Packaged Goods companies have a potential upside of 1.29%. With higher probable upside potential for B&G Foods Inc.’s competitors, equities research analysts think B&G Foods Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of B&G Foods Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B&G Foods Inc. 3.61% -7.64% -14.65% -22.99% -15.74% -22.62% Industry Average 4.96% 7.87% 15.94% 10.35% 26.84% 25.83%

For the past year B&G Foods Inc. had bearish trend while B&G Foods Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

B&G Foods Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, B&G Foods Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 1.29 Quick Ratio. B&G Foods Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than B&G Foods Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

B&G Foods Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.55. Competitively, B&G Foods Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.73 which is 26.95% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

B&G Foods Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors B&G Foods Inc.’s competitors beat B&G Foods Inc.

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters, and other specialty products. The company markets its products under various brands, including AcÂ’cent, B&G, B&M, BakerÂ’s Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, CaryÂ’s, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, EmerilÂ’s, GrandmaÂ’s Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonaldÂ’s, Mama MaryÂ’s, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs. Dash, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Original Tings, Ortega, PirateÂ’s Booty, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Sa-sÃ³n, Sclafani, Smart Puffs, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, ToneÂ’s, TrappeyÂ’s, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, Weber, and WrightÂ’s. It also sells and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. The company offers its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, food service outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.