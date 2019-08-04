Comparing of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Both BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.63 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BeyondSpring Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BeyondSpring Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Liquidity

BeyondSpring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BeyondSpring Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, XOMA Corporation’s potential upside is 50.38% and its average target price is $26.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.8% of XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors. BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 77.22%. Competitively, XOMA Corporation has 9.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance while XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.