Comparing of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Both BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 69.20 N/A -0.08 0.00

Demonstrates BeyondSpring Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, Rafael Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BeyondSpring Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 36.3% respectively. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 11.59% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.