Comparing of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 10.29 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Novan Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Novan Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.5% of Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.