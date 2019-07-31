Comparing of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

We are comparing BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has BeyondSpring Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. Its rival Chiasma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Chiasma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BeyondSpring Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Chiasma Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 145.01% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BeyondSpring Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 66.4% respectively. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Chiasma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend while Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.