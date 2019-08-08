Comparing of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Both BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.47 N/A 12.15 5.16

In table 1 we can see BeyondSpring Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Ratings

BeyondSpring Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66.33 average target price and a 17.94% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares and 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.