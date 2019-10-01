Comparing of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Both BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|18
|0.00
|8.33M
|-2.12
|0.00
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|15.30M
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BeyondSpring Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has BeyondSpring Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|46,982,515.51%
|0%
|0%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|592,219,856.78%
|-109.8%
|-85.5%
Liquidity
0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. Its rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BeyondSpring Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 23.5% respectively. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|31.39%
|-12.28%
|-35.18%
|-25.45%
|0%
|-2.01%
For the past year BeyondSpring Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
