Comparing of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Both BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 8.33M -2.12 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 15.30M -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights BeyondSpring Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BeyondSpring Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 46,982,515.51% 0% 0% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 592,219,856.78% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. Its rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BeyondSpring Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 23.5% respectively. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.