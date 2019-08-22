Comparing of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) and Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

As Processed & Packaged Goods businesses, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) and Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat Inc. 140 55.34 N/A -0.53 0.00 Conagra Brands Inc. 27 1.45 N/A 1.53 18.91

Table 1 demonstrates Beyond Meat Inc. and Conagra Brands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Beyond Meat Inc. and Conagra Brands Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Conagra Brands Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 3.5%

Liquidity

4.2 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Beyond Meat Inc. Its rival Conagra Brands Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.5 respectively. Beyond Meat Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Conagra Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Beyond Meat Inc. and Conagra Brands Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Conagra Brands Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Beyond Meat Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.67% and an $156 average price target. Conagra Brands Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33.67 average price target and a 18.56% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Conagra Brands Inc. is looking more favorable than Beyond Meat Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Beyond Meat Inc. and Conagra Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.8% and 94.5% respectively. Insiders owned 5.2% of Beyond Meat Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.4% are Conagra Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Beyond Meat Inc. -3.16% 28.79% 0% 0% 0% 198.87% Conagra Brands Inc. 0.84% 7.32% -4.21% 34.65% -20.93% 35.16%

For the past year Beyond Meat Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Conagra Brands Inc.

Summary

Conagra Brands Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Beyond Meat Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International reporting segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. Conagra Brands, Inc. markets its products under the Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Hunt's, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Orville Redenbacher's, Alexia, Blake's, Frontera, and DukeÂ’s brand names. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.