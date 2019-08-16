Comparing of Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY) and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.16 N/A 0.18 55.06 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.70 N/A 0.99 3.35

Table 1 demonstrates Berry Petroleum Corporation and Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Laredo Petroleum Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berry Petroleum Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.9% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.9% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Berry Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 12.54% 11.41% 11.78% -13.99% -65.02% -8.29%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend while Laredo Petroleum Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Berry Petroleum Corporation beats Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.