Comparing of Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY) and Its Rivals

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Berry Petroleum Corporation has 7.64% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.7% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Berry Petroleum Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.70% 0.90% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Berry Petroleum Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation N/A 11 55.06 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Berry Petroleum Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Berry Petroleum Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.03 2.96 2.68

Berry Petroleum Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $14, suggesting a potential upside of 81.58%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.22%. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Berry Petroleum Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Berry Petroleum Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Berry Petroleum Corporation’s competitors have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Dividends

Berry Petroleum Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Berry Petroleum Corporation’s rivals beat Berry Petroleum Corporation.