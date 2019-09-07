Comparing of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) and Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) and Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 3.27 N/A 2.00 16.42 Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 33 3.81 N/A 2.96 11.79

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) and Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.9% Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.05 beta. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.66 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.5% and 49.1%. 1% are Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. has 18.51% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62% Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 7.33% 5.38% 6.9% 0.58% -12.37% 2.8%

For the past year Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. beats Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.