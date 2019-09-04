Comparing of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) and BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN)

As Savings & Loans businesses, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) and BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 3.24 N/A 2.00 16.42 BankFinancial Corporation 14 2.87 N/A 1.14 11.78

In table 1 we can see Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and BankFinancial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BankFinancial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.9% BankFinancial Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.05 shows that Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BankFinancial Corporation’s beta is 0.34 which is 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.5% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares and 68.6% of BankFinancial Corporation shares. Insiders held 1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of BankFinancial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62% BankFinancial Corporation -1.9% -4.89% -11.54% -11.95% -18.92% -10.3%

For the past year Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while BankFinancial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors BankFinancial Corporation.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B. that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposits products including savings, NOW, checking, money market, certificates of deposit, IRAs, and other retirement accounts. It also offers investment and business loans, such as multi-family, nonresidential real estate, commercial, and construction and land loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, funds transfers, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, general insurance agency, and trust services. Further, it offers wealth management services, including investment, financial planning, and other wealth management services through third-party broker-dealers, as well as sells property and casualty insurance, and other insurance products on an agency basis. The company operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.