Comparing of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 204 2.11 N/A 10.89 18.64 National General Holdings Corp. 22 0.55 N/A 1.77 13.59

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. National General Holdings Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s upside potential is 16.05% at a $250 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.3% of National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -3.01% -3.22% -1.37% -7.58% 1.91% -0.59% National General Holdings Corp. 1.39% 4.29% 22.79% -0.58% -3.85% 21.19%

For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has -0.59% weaker performance while National General Holdings Corp. has 21.19% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats National General Holdings Corp.