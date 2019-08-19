Comparing of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 309,058 1.95 N/A 28640.36 10.78 Palomar Holdings Inc. 24 14.42 N/A 0.22 128.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Palomar Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Berkshire Hathaway Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 3.7% Palomar Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Palomar Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Palomar Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is $364500, with potential upside of 21.28%. Competitively Palomar Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, with potential upside of 9.50%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is looking more favorable than Palomar Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.8% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares and 72.2% of Palomar Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Palomar Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87% Palomar Holdings Inc. 5.45% 20.23% 43.25% 0% 0% 50.87%

For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has weaker performance than Palomar Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats Palomar Holdings Inc.