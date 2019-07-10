Comparing of Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Both Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00

Profitability

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Benitec Biopharma Limited and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.11% and 0%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 1.55% -1.47% 15.88% -19.59% -24.73% 31.33% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited was more bullish than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.