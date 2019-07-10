Comparing of Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Both Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|36
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.31
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Benitec Biopharma Limited and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Benitec Biopharma Limited and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.11% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1.55%
|-1.47%
|15.88%
|-19.59%
|-24.73%
|31.33%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.61%
For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited was more bullish than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Benitec Biopharma Limited beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. on 2 of the 3 factors.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
